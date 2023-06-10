UPDATE“A fire of unprecedented magnitude.” That’s what the fire brigade calls the huge conflagration that is spreading over Ter Aar. The fire killed at least three companies: Van Hameren Houthandel, TN Plastics and the storage warehouse of the Zitmaxx furniture store. Extinguishing is likely to last all day on Saturday.



Ryan Poll, Alissa Verwoerd



9 Jun. 2023

The fire most likely started at plastic producer TN Plastics on Hertog van Beijerenstraat, spokesman Ingrid de Roos said. “And in addition to these three companies, many more have been affected.”

It is not yet known how the huge fire could have started, but it is certain that the plastic materials play a role in the size. Loud explosions sounded all evening, which could be heard as far as Hoofddorp. “The explosions originated from barrels containing plastic and gas forklift trucks. They have exploded,” says De Roos. “This made it even more difficult for the emergency services to extinguish the fire. There were all kinds of small particles flying around.”

Black soot

According to fire spokesman Aron van der Maarel, the cloud of smoke that emerged from the flames could be seen in Leiden. “And it even went towards the North Sea,” he says. “There is black soot all over this area. We advise people to clean the ash particles on their car or on the street on Saturday morning with a bucket of soapy water.”

The black cloud caused, among other things, the fire brigade to declare GRIP-2. This means that there is a coordinated deployment of the emergency services with several security regions. "That is incredibly unique," ​​says Van der Maarel. "The last time we announced GRIP-2 was at the train accident in Voorschoten in April."

There were solar panels on the roofs of the business premises that went up in flames. As a result, all kinds of glass splinters fly through the air, which can fall kilometers away. The fire service warns against this, because the splinters can be extremely sharp. “People can seriously injure themselves, so we recommend that you be careful.”

Chaos

Fire units from the wider area came to Ter Aar on Friday evening to help extinguish the fire. Not all auxiliary troops could easily get to the Hertog van Beijerenstraat, because there was a lot of nuisance from curious local residents who took to the streets.

The whole of Ter Aar was turned upside down on Friday evening. Some spectators took their lawn chairs and drank a beer. Around 11:00 PM, the police were fed up and sent everyone home. “Please get off the street,” officers chanted around. In many cases, this led to fierce discussions between the police and passers-by.

Mayor of the municipality of Nieuwkoop, Robbert-Jan van Duijn, agrees with the statements of the police and the security region. “People should just stay indoors and not come to this. I understand that people are curious, but it is actually very simple. Hard work is being done. Don’t get in the way of those people.”

The mayor sympathizes with the affected entrepreneurs. “I saw people with tears in their eyes. That is unpleasant to see”, says Van Duijn. “I have never experienced a disaster like this as mayor.”

A fire broke out at a timber trade in Ter Aar on Friday evening around 9 p.m. © 112HM



Busy all day

No less than thirty fire trucks were in Ter Aar on Friday to Saturday night to extinguish the huge fire. Nevertheless, the fire is still far from being 'fire under control' around midnight. "We still have the fire under control. The fire can still flare up in new places," said a spokesman. The latter can still be seen at night around 02:00. There are constantly new places where the fire comes from. "We expect to spend all day tomorrow extinguishing the fire."

And even if the fire is under control, the assistance will not be ready tomorrow, says spokesman De Roos. “We still have to disassemble all the remains of the fire. From there, the fire can just flare up again.”

Drones

Around 01:00 the fire brigade of the Haaglanden unit came with drones to the still huge conflagration at that time. With this they want to map the fire even better. “We have a better overview from above. In addition, the drones have thermal imaging cameras that show where the hottest points are, also known as the hotspots. If we know where they are, extinguishing can be done more effectively,” says Van der Maarel.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

© 112HM





© 112HM



The fire seen from Alphen aan den Rijn. © Jin Boiler





© 112HM







