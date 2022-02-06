The fire brigade raised the alarm on Sunday evening about the high water level of the Kleine Geul in Epen, South Limburg. According to a spokeswoman for the fire service, the river is in danger of overflowing its banks. The Limburg water board reports that the heavy rainfall has increased water levels in several places. In particular, the water levels in Geul and Gulp rose on Sunday evening.

