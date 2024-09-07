Home World

The fire below the Brocken in the Harz is not yet under control (photo current). © Matthias Bein/dpa

A fire breaks out in the Harz Mountains near the famous Brocken. Thick smoke rises. There is no all-clear in sight. When will more aircraft be deployed?

Wernigerode – The firefighting work on the Brocken in the Harz Mountains is expected to take several days. Operations manager Immo Kramer told the German Press Agency that the available forces are planning to work from sunrise to sunset over the next few days. “We are preparing for an operation lasting several days.” Initially, rain is not expected, but rather wind. We will have to wait and see how this affects the fire, said Kramer.

The fire on the highest mountain in northern Germany is not yet under control despite fire-fighting efforts on the ground and from the air. It is burning over a length of 1,000 meters, a district spokesman said this morning. It is still unclear what caused the fire. According to the information, a helicopter, an airplane and around 150 emergency personnel are deployed on the ground.

Further reinforcements from the air are planned in the next few hours. Logistics are currently being set up, as the helicopters and planes cannot land everywhere. It is also a matter of ensuring that fuel and water are refueled, said Kramer. dpa