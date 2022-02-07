The water levels in Geul and Gulp in particular rose on Sunday evening. The Geul in particular overflowed its banks in many places, but during the night the water level dropped again and the threat of flooding disappeared. There are still problems, especially in the low-lying parts of Epen and Mechelen.

A spokesperson for the fire service stated earlier that the emergency services, after the floods in July, did respond more quickly to the rise in the water level in the small river. “Limburg Water Board is closely monitoring the situation, carrying out additional inspections and taking measures where necessary to limit flooding.”

The water board calls on residents to update the website waterstandlimburg.nl keep an eye on. It shows the current water levels in people in the vicinity. The water board announces that it will inform people via this website and social media such as Twitter.

Last summer, the flood in Limburg caused major damage in the Geuldal. Then the normally quiet river Geul flooded, causing enormous havoc in the touristic Valkenburg.