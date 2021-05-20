Fire outbreak at recycling company: Energy-sapping operation for the Hamburg fire brigade in Harburg – water supply difficult.

Hamburg-Harburg – Fire outbreak in a recycling company* in the industrial area of ​​Harburg. At around 10:00 a.m. on May 20, 2021, a fire broke out on the premises of a recycling company. Immediately the Hamburg fire brigade* Alerted by employees of the company. The emergency services arrived with a fire engine and several volunteer fire brigades.

When the emergency services arrive at the scene, they quickly realize that it will be an exhausting mission. At a height of about 20 meters in a heap of metal scrap, metal parts are burning on an area of ​​100x 20 square meters. The first officer who arrives immediately notifies other emergency services. The firefighters try to get to the fire with a telescopic mast vehicle.

Not only the altitude poses a challenge for the emergency services, but also the difficult extinguishing water supply in the industrial area. In order to ensure that enough water reaches the scene of action to be extinguished, further special components of the volunteer fire brigade are alerted to the establishment of a water supply over long distances. After several hours, the fire is under control. The further extinguishing work continues over the rest of the day.