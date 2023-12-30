Home page World

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Press Split

New Year's Eve in Berlin was overshadowed by riots last year. Concerns are growing again this year – Berlin is preparing.

Attacks with fireworks: Men attacked firefighters in Berlin on Thursday.

New Year's Eve last year: The scenes are reminiscent of riots a year ago.

Berlin is preparing: Also because it's last New Year's Eve a long political debate had entailed.

Berlin – Fireworks and firecrackers scare people and animals in many places on December 29th and 30th, long before New Year's Eve. Incidents involving fireworks have occurred before December 31 this year. This brings back memories of New Year's Eve a year ago, when emergency services were attacked in Berlin. And Berlin is now preparing for New Year's Eve with the largest operational plan in years.

Concerns that scenes from last year could repeat themselves are growing after New Year's Eve fireworks went on sale. In order to avoid senseless violence, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) not only planned the increased police operation, but also made parents responsible.

New Year's Eve riots feared in Berlin: The first scenes are reminiscent of last year

At least here, appeals from the fire department (“Don’t attack us”) have already gone unheard: even before New Year’s Eve, firefighters and passers-by were shot at with fireworks in Berlin. On Thursday evening, the fire brigade was extinguishing a battery of fireworks in Kreuzberg when three men shot fireworks at them. The firefighters fled into their car and called the police. The perpetrators fled.

Also in Kreuzberg, three young men are said to have fired pyrotechnics at a bus and passengers from a car at Oranienplatz on Thursday evening. The police caught the 19-year-old driver of the car and another 20-year-old suspect. Police found more pyrotechnics in the trunk. And again Mirror According to reports, passers-by were attacked in Charlottenberg after they told young people to stop firing firecrackers. (dpa/kat)