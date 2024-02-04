Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

What began as a routine operation by the fire department in Lower Austria turned out to be a case for the police after three bodies and firearms were found.

Bad Vöslau – It was a relatively small house fire on Saturday afternoon (February 3rd) in the tranquil Bad Vöslau in Lower Austria. Actually a routine operation for the volunteer fire department, even if it is Fires in living spaces can have devastating consequences. But when the firefighters came across three bodies with gunshot wounds while fighting the fire, this apartment fire turned out to be a criminal case.

Fire brigade finds bodies with gunshot wounds in an apartment fire in Lower Austria

The volunteer fire brigades from Bad Vöslau and the Gainfarn district (Baden district) reached the house shortly before 2.30 p.m. The ORF Lower Austria reported that neighbors noticed the smell of fire and banging noises and then alerted the emergency services. The firefighters quickly got the relatively small fire in an apartment on the first floor under control. However, the apartment quickly turned out to be a crime scene, as the Baden district fire brigade command discovered Facebook announced.

In the affected apartment, the fire department's respiratory protection team discovered three male bodies with gunshot wounds to the upper body and head area, Stefan Pfandler, the head of the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office, confirmed to the ORF. From this point on, the forensics and murder team of the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office took over the investigations and crime scene work today.at reported.

Uncertainty about the identity of the dead – police also confiscate firearms

Loud ORF Lower Austria, one of the dead bodies found could be the Austrian apartment owner. The identities of the two other bodies, believed to be two middle-aged men, were still unknown as of Sunday morning (February 4). Autopsies on the bodies are scheduled to take place early next week.

There was an apartment fire in Bad Vöslau (Lower Austria) on Saturday (February 3rd): three bodies and weapons were found inside. © Stefan Schneider/BFKDO Baden

“We cannot yet say what the relationship between the people is,” said Pfandler in an interview today.at. The head of the LKA has not yet been able to conclusively clarify the cause of death. However, firearms, including a revolver and a shotgun, were also seized from the apartment. Whether these weapons were the cause of the deaths of the three men and further background information on the possible course of events are currently still the subject of investigations.

