AOn the Canary Island of Tenerife, firefighters fought a forest fire that had gotten “out of control”. “The fire is out of control, the situation is not very positive,” said the President of the Canary Islands’ regional government, Fernando Clavijo, to journalists on Wednesday evening. The goal is to stop the fire from spreading further. “It was a very tough day,” he added.

Around 250 firefighters were deployed to fight the fire in the north-east of the popular holiday island, he added. 13 planes and helicopters helped contain the fire in the difficult-to-access area, the regional head of government said. The flames have already burned 1800 hectares of land.

Due to the thick smoke, the villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montaña, Ajafoña, Ajafona and Las Lagoontas were evacuated as a precaution. The roads leading to the mountains in the northeast of the island were reportedly closed.

The Canary Islands, which belong to Spain, were recently hit by an extreme heat wave, causing extreme drought in many regions and increasing the risk of forest fires. Fierce fires had only raged on the neighboring island of La Palma in July. More than 4,500 hectares of land burned within a few hours, and 2,500 people had to leave their homes.