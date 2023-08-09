More rules, that is the solution, according to the fire brigade, to keep those dangerous electric cars in check.

If electric cars catch fire, then you have a problem. Something with a boat off the coast of our country… Anyway, the fact is that these cars are very difficult to extinguish. That is a problem for the fire brigade, because their job is to put out fires. They are therefore now calling for more legislation and regulations.

Fire brigade: more rules for electric cars

The fire on the aforementioned ship was probably caused by an electric car. Usually this is due to a short circuit in the battery. The fire service uses this incident to plead for more rules. Fire chief and director of the Haaglanden security region Esther Lieben therefore asks herself the following question:

How smart is it actually to put hundreds of electric cars together on a boat, which you know can hardly be extinguished?

To ask the question is to answer it. So not smart. Because we are now talking about a boat, but what if it is in a parking garage, according to the fire chief. Or in a tunnel? Then it is difficult to tow away. Because putting out the fire is a difficult job. The batteries can catch fire again and again, which is why electric cars that are on fire must be submerged for a long time in special containers.

Solution

There are some smart ways to put out a fire before it gets completely out of hand. For example, using a fire blanket. Lieben thinks about more rules to address the problem, we read at RTL Nieuws. For example, how many electric cars are allowed in a parking garage and what conditions must they meet? Should parking garages be adapted and provided with more fire-resistant materials or is a different layout smart?

By the way, this problem also plays out in other areas. Think of the solar panels on your roof. They regularly catch fire. Dangerous yes! Rules made by our government must therefore contribute to preventing this, together with preventive measures.

Photo: a mini fire truck, spotted by @carsbycasper

This article Fire brigade calls for more rules for electric cars! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Fire #brigade #calls #rules #electric #cars