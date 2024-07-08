Home page World

“Situation under control”: Mallorca ferry in distress after fire in engine room. 350 passengers and 61 crew members are on board. © Screenshot X/ SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO

A fire broke out on a Mallorca ferry during the night of Monday. The situation is said to be under control.

Palma – How the Mallorca Newspaper reported that a Mallorca ferry is in distress due to a fire. The ship is drifting between Valencia and Palma. 411 people are on board. Helicopters and sea rescue ships are already in action. The fire broke out in a technical room on Monday morning.

According to the Italian shipping company GNV, the situation on board the Mallorca ferry “Tenacia” is under control. There are 350 passengers and 61 crew members on board the ship. There are no injuries.

The fire in the engine room of the Mallorca ferry has now been extinguished, the Spanish sea rescue service Salvamento Marítimo reported via X. “The passengers are in good shape,” wrote the sea rescue service. The operation will continue. The rescuers also posted a video of the ferry in the accident. The footage shows a helicopter hovering in the air above the ship.

Mallorca ferry drifts off the coast of Ibiza after fire

Firefighters were flown onto the ship by helicopter. The situation on board the ferry, which normally travels between Palma and Valencia, is relatively relaxed, as cronicabalear.es reported. The passengers are currently most concerned about whether and when the ship will be towed to Valencia and how their journey will continue. The ferry is still drifting off the coast of Ibiza. But there is also another problem.

“We have no electricity, the bathrooms are full of dirt, people are lying on the floor… a real disaster,” said one passenger, according to cronicabalear.es. Other passengers reported that the air conditioning was not working. To get some fresh air, travelers had to go on deck.

