A wildfire erupted near the US Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in California, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

As a result, about seven thousand people were evacuated.

The area of ​​the fire was about 13 square meters. km, after which the firefighters managed to stop the spread of fire.

According to the agency, the order to evacuate affected part of the military base and residents of the nearby village of Fallbrook.

In the area of ​​the fire, electricity was cut off as a precaution.