Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews respond to a new wildfire in the Hollywood Hills that is advancing rapidly and threatening the residential area near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as authorities battle five other fires in the county.

The LAFD issued mandatory evacuation orders to the Sunset Fire incident that Homes near iconic Runyon Canyon park threatenedone of the most touristic and emblematic areas of the city of stars.

At around 6:15 p.m. local time (3 a.m. Thursday in Spain), firefighters told national media that the fire had burned around 4 hectares (10 acres) of vegetation.

At least five people have died in the active and uncontrolled fires that have raged in Los Angeles County since Tuesday due to strong winds known as Santa Ana.