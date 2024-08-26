EMERCOM: Fire breaks out in quest room in Orenburg

A quest room in Orenburg caught fire, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. Telegram-channel.

It is specified that the fire broke out in a bus equipped for the games. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the smoke generator. The area of ​​the fire was 15 square meters. The department noted that the game was not being held at the time of the emergency.

The fire has now been extinguished. An investigation is underway at the scene.

On July 22, a fire broke out at a horror quest in Makhachkala — the fire spread throughout the room when the quest leader set fire to a glove while revealing one of the tasks. Two girls could not be saved, and investigators opened a criminal case.

Since March 1, 2024, a GOST standard has been introduced in Russia for children’s quest rooms, which, in particular, prohibits the use of open fire, saws, weapons, axes, flammable and chemical substances during testing, as well as shackling, tying and binding.