Smirnov: in Kursk, a downed missile of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

In Kursk, a downed missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell on a residential building, causing a fire. This was reported by the acting head of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov in Telegram-channel.

“Today, a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in the city of Kursk. A fire broke out. All emergency services were dispatched to the scene,” he wrote.

Earlier, air defense systems were activated over Kursk, and about ten explosions were heard. Shortly before this, a missile threat was declared in the city.

Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. The region is under constant shelling, and fighting is ongoing. 76 thousand residents were evacuated from border regions.