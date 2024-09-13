Tragedy in the night in Milan, fire breaks out in a shop, a brother and a sister aged 19 and 17 and a 24 year old die

A truly dramatic episode is what happened late yesterday evening, Thursday 12 September, in the outskirts of Milan. A fire Unfortunately it broke out in a warehouse and the worst hit were a brother and sister aged 17 and 19 and a 24 year old boy, who died instantly.

All the relevant investigations are currently underway into the incident, but investigators have also taken into consideration the hypothesis that it was a arsonsince the owners of that business have received some in the previous days threats.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 23rd Thursday 12th September. Precisely in a Chinese goods store, located in via Ermenegildo Cantoni 3, in the area of Charterhousein Milan. It would seem that the three were inside the showroom to spend the night inside.

However, no one is quite sure how it happened, but the flames are flare up within a few moments. The neighbors, seeing them, immediately called the Fire Brigade, who, once they intervened, made the heartbreaking discovery inside a basement room, where they had perhaps taken refuge. They also discovered that one of them was in pajamas and that there were beds with blankets.

Fire in a shop, investigations into what happened

At the moment obviously they don’t know each other the identity of the victims, who are all of Chinese origin. Further investigations will be necessary to understand what happened.

Throughout the night, the Carabinieri and the Scientific Police worked to understand what happened and above all how those flames broke out. The possibility that the fire could have been of malicious.

This is because in the previous days, business owners had received some threats. However, since it happened only a few hours ago, the details that have emerged are still few and fragmentary. There will be further information soon. Updates on this heartbreaking episode.