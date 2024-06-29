A current transformer caught fire at the Chernihiv Thermal Power Plant

A fire occurred at the Chernigov Thermal Power Plant (CHP). This was reported by Teplokommunenergo representative Alexey Shcherbina of the Public TV channel.

He specified that the current transformer caught fire on June 29. The fire has already been extinguished. “The station is not working yet,” Shcherbina noted, adding that it will be launched in about two hours. Subscribers are currently being reconnected.

According to preliminary data, the cause was a short circuit. The area of ​​the fire was three by three meters.

Earlier, a fire occurred at a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region of Ukraine. According to the head of the local military administration, Maxim Kozitsky, the fire started after a missile strike. He also clarified that no one was injured as a result of the incident.