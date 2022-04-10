California.- A fire broke out at a Home Depot store near San Francisco, unleashing thick black smoke and prompting authorities to ask citizens not to leave their homes.

The fire broke out in South San Jose around 5 pm Saturday and took firefighters about six hours to put out. Some firefighters were on the scene all night putting out the remains of the flames.

Employees and customers of the store went to safe haven. There were no injuries. The fire apparently broke out in the store’s lumber department, but the cause is still under investigation, fire officials said.

The flames were fed by flammable substances such as paints, which made it difficult to fight, Fire Chief Brad Cloutier said at a briefing.

About 100 firefighters participated in the work and protected local homes and businesses.

Concerns about air pollution prompted authorities to ask residents to stay indoors, close their windows and turn off their air conditioners.

Councilman Matt Mahan, who lives nearby, told the Bay Area News Group the air smelled of chemicals and “melted plastic.”

A large number of animals were evacuated from a nearby veterinary clinic.

The fire occurred shortly after another, in Port of Benicia, near the San Francisco Bay.

That fire broke out in a fueling machine and spread through wood supporting a local dock, Benicia Fire Chief Josh Chadwick said. Nobody was hurt.