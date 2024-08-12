“The fire that broke out in the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been completely extinguished,” Vladimir Rogov said.

Kiev and Moscow have traded blame for the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control.

Ukraine, Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that they had not detected any increase in the level of nuclear radiation or any damage to the security and nuclear safety of the facility.

“As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the town of Energodar, a fire broke out in the cooling system,” Moscow-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky said in a post on Telegram.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe and has been under Russian control since March 2022. The plant is located in Energodar on the banks of the Dnieper River, which is a natural contact line between the two sides of the war.

On Sunday, the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has monitors at the station, announced that the fire does not appear to pose a threat to the facility’s security and nuclear safety.

“IAEA experts witnessed thick black smoke coming from the northern area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia plant after hearing several explosions in the evening,” the UN agency said in a statement on its X platform, adding that management informed them of “a suspected drone attack” on “one of the cooling towers.”