There is no peace for Alex Zanardi. A fire in fact it broke out today in his villa in Noventa Padovana (PD). To burn, according to what he reported Handleit would have been the photovoltaic system of the former F1 driver’s house, while the flames were extinguished.

Any damage to the machinery assisting the former Paralympic champion is currently being assessed, who on 19 June 2020 was involved in an accident in the Siena area while participating in a handbike race. Should any damage be found, in addition to monitoring Zanardi’s conditions, his will have to be made necessary transfer.

Zanardi, after the last accident, was transferred to a specialized neuro-rehabilitation center of Villa Beretta in Costa Masnaga, in the province of Lecco. In February he completed the first cycle of the treatment at the Ravenna hyperbaric center, which began in January.