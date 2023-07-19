Fire at training camp in Crimea forces more than 2,000 citizens to evacuate

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
A crisis center was set up and the authorities had to close important roads.
A fire at a training ground in the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has forced local authorities to evacuate more than 2,000 citizensreported this Wednesday the governor imposed by Moscow, Sergei Axiónov.
The fire broke out at a training ground in the Kirovske district, he said on his channel Telegram.
“From the area adjacent to the training ground, in the Kirovske district, it is planned to temporarily evacuate the residents of four towns, that is, more than two thousand people,” the Crimean governor said.
A crisis center has been set up and the authorities had to close the Tavrida highway, which connects Kerch, on the Azov Sea, with Sevastopol, on the Black Sea.
(Keep reading: South Korea will increase its aid to Ukraine: it will provide an additional $150 million.)
Axionov did not explain, as usual, the reason for the firebut Crimea has been the target of Ukrainian attacks for more than a year and especially since Monday, with the second attack on the Kerch bridge, which links the peninsula with mainland Russia.
The day before, Russia also claimed to have thwarted another Ukrainian attack with 28 drones.
EFE
E F
