A fire broke out in the Miulli hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti, forcing the evacuation of part of the facility. The flames broke out in the emergency room area, but the smoke also invaded other departments of the hospital, causing panic among the patients who fled outside, as can be seen from the numerous videos circulated on social media. The hospital bar was also invaded by smoke. There is no news at the moment of injuries. Firefighters are at work trying to put out the flames. The situation seems under control. Among the probable that of a short circuit.