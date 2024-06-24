A fire started in the former building of the Platan Research Institute in the Moscow region

In Fryazino, near Moscow, the former building of the Platan Research Institute (SRI) caught fire. In Ruselectronics clarifiedthat now the building has nothing to do with the research institute, since in the late 90s it became private property.

Rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire at Zavodskoy proezd, building 2, at about 14:39 Moscow time.

Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

The flames engulfed several floors of the main building, and black smoke could be seen escaping from the windows from the street. People are trapped inside and the rescue operation is still ongoing.

The fire was assigned the third rank of complexity, the fire area increased to 4,500 square meters

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry appropriated the fire in Fryazino has the third level of complexity. More than 100 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment were brought in to extinguish the flames.

Photo: RIA Novosti

According to the latest data, the flames engulfed the entire space from the fifth to eighth floors. Currently the area of ​​the fire is stepped over mark of 4500 square meters. The work of rescuers is greatly complicated by dense smoke inside the building and high temperature. Due to the increased level of complexity, two Ka-32 helicopters from the Moscow Aviation Center were sent to help the EMERCOM employees.

Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov informed that 16 ambulance crews are working at the scene. Also, on the instructions of the official, the acting head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Moscow Region, Alexander Pereguda, was called to the scene of the fire.

At least four people died in the fire

The death toll in the fire in Fryazino has increased to four people. According to preliminary information, two people died after falling from the window of the building, two more were trapped and were unable to get out. The new victims are believed to be a man and a woman.

Source Mash filmed in the video of the remaining living people leaning out of the windows of the building and waving their hands to the firefighters so that they notice them.

In addition, it became known that two rescuers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Both refused further hospitalization. The situation for the Ministry of Emergency Situations became even more complicated after the collapse of internal structures. In this regard, the risk of roof collapse has increased.

The cause of the fire may have been a violation of safety regulations

According to preliminary information, the cause of the fire in Fryazino near Moscow could have become violation of safety regulations.

According to SHOT, the fire may have broken out in a room where headlamps were being assembled. It is assumed that the company’s employees forgot to turn off the power to the equipment, after which they simply left their jobs.

The cause of the explosion in the burning building is said to be a gas cylinder. “There was a gas cylinder explosion inside the burning building,” TASS confirmed the information.