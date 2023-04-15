At least four people died after a fire hit the Instituto de Caridade Lar Paulo de Tarso, at Rua Jerônimo Heráclio, 479, in the Ipsep neighborhood, south of Recife (PE), early this Friday, the 14th. wounds. The causes are still under investigation.

Eight children and adolescents were hospitalized at the Hospital da Restauração, which has a ward specialized in caring for burn patients with severe poisoning due to smoke inhalation, which causes internal burns in the airways. Almost all of them also have external skin burns. Another five – four children and one adult – were under the care of Hospital Geral de Areias.

“The situation of the rescued children is still very serious, because of the inhalation of this smoke that enters the bloodstream and causes damage very quickly. Some had to be intubated”, said the major of the Pernambuco Military Fire Brigade and operations supervisor, Lamartine Melo.

“The main clinical presentation of the victims is burns in the airways and smoke inhalation. Yes, there are external burns, but this is the most serious clinical condition that everyone has”, said doctor Petrus Andrade, general director of Hospital da Restauração.

Visibly shaken, Gezler Carlos, managing director of the institution, which shelters children from 2 to 11 years of age in a situation of social risk, lamented the death of three children and an employee and asked for prayers for the injured. “We are heartbroken, but we have a lot of faith that God will help in the recovery of those who are hospitalized. At this moment, I ask for the prayer of everyone who is accompanying this immense pain.” The employee who died was identified as Margareth da Silva, 62 years old. Lar Paulo de Tarso has been operating in the area for 30 years and receives children and adolescents referred by the guardianship councils and the Juvenile Court.

Witness

Barber Flávio Santos, 34, lives on a street close to Lar Paulo de Tarso and arrived at the scene shortly after 3 am, when neighbors noticed the flames and called the Fire Department. With seven other men, he forced the bars in an attempt to make way for the victims to help. “My wife woke me up already crying a lot because she heard the screams of children who were trapped and people in the street. I ran out the way I was. Everyone tried to help. We took iron bars, hammers, everything we could to break down the bars. I tried climbing onto the roof to see if I could jump off the shingles, but it was too hot and I ended up burning my hands and feet. It was very desperate for us to hear the children crying, screaming, asking not to die. I have a 4-year-old son and all I thought about was him, ”he said.

According to the Fire Department, the occurrence was recorded at 4:20 am, when the corporation was called to attend the scene. “Twelve vehicles were sent with rescue, fire and rescue teams to provide relief”, he said in a note. Criminalistics investigates the causes.

death and passion

The son of one of the victims of the fire recalled his mother’s passion for work. Caregiver Margareth da Silva, 62, died during the incident, along with three children who were at the scene. “She loved these children, she always asked us to pray for them. Now, I just want to bury my mother as soon as possible”, said Adjair da Silva.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.