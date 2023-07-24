Thirty years in prison for Saamir Lamaan (who ended up in trial on charges of voluntary homicide aggravated by futile reasons, arson and voluntary injuries) the Somali citizen believed to be the author of the fire that broke out in the night between 4 and 5 September on the third floor in the Orthopedics and Traumatology department of the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure. A fire with a tragic outcome because one of the patients, ninety-four-year-old Franco Arrigoni, had died, while two doctors were intoxicated by the smoke. Prosecutor Elisa Milocco had asked for life imprisonment.

The fire, according to what was disputed by the investigators, had developed (and then spread) in the room where the foreigner had been hospitalized for a compound fracture of a femur, the result of a violent brawl in which he had been involved in Piazza del Popolo in Savona. A lighter, found in the room, had left the investigators in no doubt about the responsibilities of Samir Laaman (he is defended in the trial by the lawyer Stefania Fiore) that the expert Gabriele Rocca, appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, considered capable of understanding and wanting.

«He had no psychological problems – Armando Muscella, who had examined the foreigner, confirmed in the courtroom the psychiatrist of the San Paolo hospital in Savona -. If there is an acute symptomatology, it would have emerged in two days ».

“We were told that he was the one who started the fire and that he smoked in the room, with the nurses who had told him not to do it,” recalled one of the carabinieri of the Finale Ligure station who intervened on the night of the fire in the hospital. The marshal of the Carabinieri Company of Albenga, Matteo Magra, instead illustrated the investigative activity carried out and the various tests that were carried out on the mattress and the pillow to understand what the dynamics of the fire could have been.