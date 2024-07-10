Emergencies Ministry: Fire at oil depot in Volgograd region after drone attack extinguished

The fire at an oil depot in the city of Kalach-na-Donu in the Volgograd region, which started after a drone attack on the night of July 9, was extinguished a day later. This was reported on website regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As specified by the department, the fire was extinguished on July 10 at 3:40 Moscow time. There were no casualties as a result of the fire.

Earlier, on the night of July 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack the Volgograd region using drones. According to Governor Andrey Bocharov, as a result of the fall of debris from one of them, a fire started at an oil depot in the city of Kalach-on-Don. A substation in the city of Frolovo also caught fire – the fire was quickly extinguished there.