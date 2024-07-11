Images of thick black smoke billowing from the spire of the Gothic cathedral in the French city of Rouen (Normandy) on Thursday have brought many French people back to the nightmare of five years ago, when a terrible fire almost destroyed the iconic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in April 2019. The scare, although great, was brief: in just over an hour, the 70 or so firefighters immediately deployed managed to “control” the fire, which was limited to an area of ​​the spire, one of the tallest in Europe, which was undergoing restoration work.

The fire has not caused any casualties or visible external damage beyond the area of ​​the spire (an architectural element that crowns a tower) affected.

Rouen Cathedral after its spire caught fire during renovation work. Kevin Coombs (REUTERS) Firefighters inspect scaffolding installed for renovation work around the spire. Kevin Coombs (REUTERS) The fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters and did not affect the exterior facade. Kevin Coombs (REUTERS)

The prefect of the Seine-Maritime department, Jean Benoît Albertini, explained that a specialised team is already carrying out an “inventory of certain works” and furniture inside the cathedral, to check whether the water used to extinguish the flames could have damaged any work in the temple. “It is a heritage asset of very high value,” he stressed.

Rouen Cathedral is a Gothic building that was built in successive phases between the 13th and 15th centuries. The building, “one of the most notable in Normandy” according to the French Ministry of Culture, was immortalised in many paintings by Claude Monet, one of the fathers of Impressionism. The spire that suffered the fire is 151 metres high and dates back to the 19th century, when it was rebuilt in cast iron after the original wooden one was destroyed in another fire, caused by lightning.

The cause of the new blaze is still unknown, according to Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol. It was the workers themselves who alerted the public at around midday to the fire, which was located in one of the catering areas, at a height of 120 metres. Shortly before 2pm, the fire had been declared “under control”, meaning that the flames were no longer spreading. Firefighters were also checking that there were no possible new sources of fire inside the building, although the local fire chief, Stéphane Gouezec, was confident.

“The heat potential is low, as the flames have only touched the metal structure,” he told reporters. The only parts that could burn, he added, are the floors of the structures from where the restoration work is being carried out.

The fire at the spire of Rouen Cathedral has brought back shocking images of the collapse of the same structure at another Gothic jewel, the iconic Notre Dame de Paris, on the night of 15-16 April 2019. When the spire, designed by the architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc in the 19th century, fell, destroying a large part of the roof of the cathedral in the French capital, which, five years later, is still undergoing reconstruction work. Its reopening is scheduled for 8 December.

