Fire with a burning jet fuel tank at an oil depot in Voronezh was eliminated

A fire at an oil depot in the Levoberezhny district of Voronezh, where a depressurization of a tank with aviation fuel occurred, has been eliminated. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Voronezh Region.

It is noted that the fire was liquidated at 0:40 Moscow time. 97 people and 31 pieces of equipment were involved in the work at the facility.

It is being specified that a 5,000 cubic meter tank of kerosene on an area of ​​800 square meters caught fire. There are no victims or injured.