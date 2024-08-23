Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacks oil depot in Proletarsk burning for sixth day

At about 5:00 on Friday, August 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) again attacked the oil depot in Proletarsk near Rostov-on-Don, which has been burning for six days, using drones. According to the Telegram channel Shot, there were no casualties as a result of the drone crash.

What do the Ukrainian Armed Forces want to achieve by launching a second attack on the burning oil depot?

According to journalists, the Ukrainian army wants to make the second attack so that the flames spread to the kerosene tanks. This, in turn, could increase the area of ​​the fire several times.

At the moment, the fire has not yet reached the kerosene tanks. The Russian authorities have not yet officially commented on the information about the new attack.

Frame: Telegram channel Base

Local residents reported two explosions at night

According to city residents, on the night of August 23 at about 3:30 rang out loud explosions that woke many people up. 161.RU’s sources clarified that there were two explosions, occurring 10 minutes apart.

It was very loud, I woke up from the explosion. The glow illuminated Proletarsk. Most likely, this is how the fuel burns out resident of Proletarsk

As the Russians pointed out, pieces of burnt corrugated sheets are scattered in the city’s courtyards. Due to the dangerous situation near Rostov-on-Don, local residents are forced to abandon their homes. This decision was mostly made by those whose homes are in close proximity to the fire. Most of them moved to their dachas. “Everyone is panicking now, given that the wind is turning towards residential areas and can easily carry the fire a long way,” said local resident Elena.

Photo: Volgodonsk Eparchy of Russian Orthodox Church / Handout / Reuters

47 people injured in fire at oil depot

A major fire in Proletarsk began on the morning of August 18 after debris from Ukrainian drones fell. A state of emergency was declared in the city to eliminate the consequences of the incident.

According to the latest data, the number of victims at the oil depot is 47 people, 15 of whom were hospitalized. The remaining 32 people were released for outpatient treatment. All of them are fire service employees.

The regional governor Vasily Golubev states that there is no threat of the fire spreading to residential buildings and neighboring objects. At the same time, the mayor of Rostov-on-Don, in connection with the current situation, decided to cancel mass events in honor of City Day for the safety of citizens.