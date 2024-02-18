In Madrid, Spain, two women lost their lives in a fire which took place during the early hours of Sunday at a residence seniors. The fire also left 18 people injured, according to emergency services. Madrid.

He fire It broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the residence, which has the capacity to house 39 older adults, according to the relevant authorities. Madrid firefighters and police officers managed to extinguish the flames and evacuate residents, moving them to a safe area.

According to the testimony of firefighter José Luis Castillo, the fire It originated in a room on the first floor, which caused smoke to spread to the second floor. This smoke turned out to be the main obstacle during the evacuation, causing serious damage and causing the loss of human life.

An injured woman is in critical condition due to Burns and smoke inhalation, while other patients are being treated for poisoning.

The authorities and political leaders expressed their condolences for the tragic event. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, deeply regretted the death of the two women at the Juan XXIII Residence in Aravaca.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madridsent his deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate fire.

AFP / Madrid emergency services.

Local media have reported that the two victims of the fire were 89 and 93 years old, in addition to investigating whether the fire was caused by a cell phone charger .