Yesterday Monday 15 August, Nintendo contacted the authorities because of a fire that broke out in the main office in Minami-ku, Kyoto.

According to the report by NHK (translated and reported by VGC), the police forces were contacted around one in the afternoon. Some of the furniture in the room on the third floor where the fire is believed to have broken out was inevitably damaged, but fortunately there were no injuries, much less serious damage. By the time the firefighters arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by some employees. The fire is thought to have started from a charger.

Source: NHK Street Nintendo Life