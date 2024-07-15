Home page World

From: John Welte

Press Split

Fire service operation at Julian Nagelsmann’s construction site in Tyrol. © Feuerwehr Fieberbrunn/Facebook/Tom Weller/picture alliance/dpa

A fire at the construction site for a new house for the German national football coach Julian Nagelsmann in Tyrol caused a huge stir. An anti-terror unit was even called in.

Bad Fieberbrunn – Germany’s national football coach Julian Nagelsmann A princely estate is currently being built in the neighboring town of Bad Fieberbrunn in Austria. For around 1.75 million euros, the ex-FC Bayern-Trainer there according to tt.com bought a 1000 square meter plot of land with an old house, as was announced in May.

Fire at Julian Nagelsmann’s construction site in Tyrol: Surrounding houses evacuated

The old house was demolished and a new building is currently being built here, which according to the building permit is a “multi-family house”. Nagelsmann had previously lived for a time in the neighboring St. Johann. Now a gas cylinder caught fire during flame cutting work in the basement of the shell of the building. The construction site and five surrounding houses were evacuated because it was not initially known whether the gas cylinder was filled with acetylene or propane gas. 15 people were brought out of the danger area.

“Actually, only the hose was affected,” explains fire brigade group commander Hubert Wörgötter of the Crownwhich reported on Saturday (July 12) about the incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon. Wearing heavy breathing apparatus, firefighters cooled the cylinder and turned off the gas flow. The temperature was monitored with a thermal imaging camera.

Anti-terror unit from Austria moves out due to fire at Nagelsmann construction site – police declare operation

When it seemed safe enough, the emergency services took the gas bottle outside and cooled it down further. But the question now arose: propane or acetylene? “Acetylene is much more dangerous, the bottle gets hotter and hotter due to chemical reactions,” Wörgötter explained to the newspaper.

The police calculated the more dangerous option. “We could not rule out the danger of explosion,” said a spokesman for the police journal service in Innsbruck. IPPEN.MEDIA. This was followed by a call for action from the Austrian special police unit Cobra, which is trained for anti-terrorist operations, among other things. Three Cobra officers were picked up by helicopter from their base in Vomp in the Inn Valley. “In these cases, a hole is shot in the cartridge from a safe distance so that the pressure can escape safely,” said the police spokesman.

Julian Nagelsmann now has to become a Tyrolean because he is building a house there. © Bernd Thissen/dpa

Julian Nagelsmann in Tyrol: Several football stars live near Kitzbühel

The volunteer fire department in Fieberbrunn extinguished the fire and cooled the gas bottle down to a level that was safe enough for the Cobra special unit to turn around. The evacuation was lifted at 4:55 p.m. No one was injured. The fire departments from Fieberbrunn and St. Johann, a paramedic team, police and a helicopter were deployed.

Nagelsmann’s building plans in Tyrol caused a great stir there. Many celebrities, especially from Germany, caused the prices of building land to explode with their residences, which means that locals can hardly afford a building plot anymore. DFBManager Oliver Bierhoff has a residence in the Fieberbrunn neighbouring town of Hochfilzen, and former Salzburg star and Dortmund legionnaire Wolfgang Feiersinger also lives there. The Austrian football star and Real Madrid player David Alaba has a residence in nearby Kirchberg, the German world champion and ex-Bayern professional Bastian Schweinsteiger bought a plot of land around the corner from Kitzbühel and built a house. And last but not least, the late football king Franz Beckenbauer had his refuge in Kitzbühel.

Nagelsmann’s land purchase caused heated discussions in Tyrol

It is no wonder that the Nagelsmann deal, in which an old building is replaced by a large new one, has alarmed Tyrolean politicians. It shows mercilessly that the open land regulation in the Tyrolean spatial planning law is far too generous, complained oRf List Fritz parliamentary group leader Markus Sint: “It is repeatedly and deliberately exploited and abused in order to give wealthy and willing investors a residential home with a lot of land in Tyrol. The sell-off of Tyrol is therefore home-made.” Sint demanded a fundamental change and tightening of the open land regulation.

NEOS parliamentary group leader Dominik Oberhofer sees it similarly in oRf: “There is a loophole in the current legal situation that is being abused more and more often. If a building already exists, it can be extended or completely rebuilt with the consent of the municipality. Regardless of whether it is for holiday residence or main residence use. One thing must be clear: open land must remain open land.” Holiday residences are prohibited for non-residents in Tyrol anyway. According to Nagelsmann, tt.com He therefore declared that the acquisition of the right would not create a holiday residence. He will therefore probably move the centre of his life interests to Tyrol.