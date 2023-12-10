Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 15:53

A fire killed at least nine people at Camp Terra e Liberdade, in Parauapebas (PA), on Saturday night, 9. The Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) reported, on a social network, that the accident was caused by the explosion of a transformer that was close to where families were.

According to the MST, families reported that technicians worked on an internet network close to the camp.

The transformer explosion caught fire in the power grid and hit shacks in the area. The movement reported that the camp coordination called teams from the Fire Department and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU).

“Two shacks caught fire and were completely destroyed by the flames,” the movement stated.

In a video published on Instagram, Jorge Neri, from the state coordination of the MST, stated that the Legal Medical Institute (IML) had confirmed the deaths of nine people at the scene.

According to the MST, six people were members of the movement and another three were employees of the G5 Internet company. “Now we are reorganizing the camp,” he said. “Accompanying families who have suffered the loss of their relatives. Our camp is deeply shaken by this.”

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, asked the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, and the president of the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra), César Aldrighi, to go to the camp, in Pará.

In a statement, the bodies expressed solidarity with the victims' families and friends.

Teixeira and Aldrighi travel this Sunday, the 10th, to the State to “follow the case closely and bring all the support from the Federal Government to the families of the victims of this tragedy”.