Nearly a thousand people were evicted This morning of the Terminal 8 of the John F. Kennedy International Airport from New York, after a fire on an escalator filled the area with smoke. Nine people were poisoned.

He fire It happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. local time at Terminal 8, which is used by several major airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Southern, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Level, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian.

The origin of the has not yet been determined. fireThe flames caused a large amount of smoke that quickly spread throughout the airport terminal.

Nine people were affected by smoke inhalation, although only four of them needed to be taken to a hospital for further treatment. Firefighters from NY They quickly arrived at the scene and managed to control the fire.

Confusion over flight delays and cancellations

The impact of the fire on airport operations was significant. According to ABC, 153 flight cancellations and 1,514 domestic flight delays were recorded, although it is not clear whether all of these incidents are directly related to the fire. On the other hand, the Flight Aware website reported only 82 cases of delays and no cancellations at JFK airport, which has caused confusion among passengers and authorities.

Despite the inconveniences, all operations in the Terminal 8 resumed shortly after the fire was brought under control. Firefighting authorities airport and the affected airlines have recommended that passengers check the status of their flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport, to avoid further inconvenience.