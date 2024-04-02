At least 29 people died this Tuesday (2) in a fire that broke out in a well-known nightclub in Istanbul, according to Turkish authorities.

The fire started around 1pm (local time, 7am Brasília) in the Gayrettepe neighborhood, in the city center, specifically at the Masquerade event venue, which has capacity for up to three thousand people.

Speaking by telephone, a source from Masquerade confirmed to EFE the fire at the nightclub, but refused to give further information, as those responsible for the place are all abroad.

A large number of firefighters rushed to the scene to try to save people trapped in the building and control the flames.

The nightclub, located in the basement of a 16-story building and which has a music stage that frequently hosts shows, was undergoing renovations. According to the governor of Istanbul, Davut Gül, some of those killed in the fire were workers at these works.

Gül denied the first press reports about an explosion in the building and confirmed that the nightclub, opened in 1987, had its license renewed in 2018. From the premises, the fire spread to the building, reaching up to the fifth or sixth floor and causing a huge column of smoke, the broadcaster reported NTV.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, this Tuesday (2), in a concert hall in Turkey. Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN | EFE

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, told this same broadcaster that a large amount of construction material was scattered around the facilities, which could have facilitated the fire.

Turkey's Minister of Justice, Yilmaz Tunç, announced in a message on the social network X the appointment of three prosecutors to investigate the causes of the incident and added that orders have already been issued to arrest five people, including the person responsible for the work.