At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured – 13 of them critically – in a massive fire on Thursday at a casino hotel in Cambodia, local police said.

The fire at the Grand Diamond City casino hotel in Poipet, on the border with Thailand, started on Wednesday night, according to Cambodian police.

Thai authorities in neighboring Sa Kaeo province said 50 victims were hospitalized there.

Prapas Pookduang, health secretary for the Thai province, told AFP that 13 people were on “assisted breathing” systems.

Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phothisat said nearly 60 people rescued from the fire had been examined and released from hospitals in Thailand.

According to Cambodian police, nearly 400 people were working at the Grand Diamond City at the time of the fire.

The images show the huge leisure complex completely dominated by flames. In some videos, people can be seen jumping from the building to escape the fire.

Local media reported that several foreigners were at the casino.

A Thai foreign ministry source said the country was working in coordination with the Cambodian authorities to transfer injured people to Sa Kaeo and to send fire trucks.

Governor Parinya reported that hospitals in the country treated 79 Thais, 30 Cambodians and eight Indonesians.

A volunteer from the Thai rescue group Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the fire started on the first floor but the flames spread quickly due to the building’s carpeting.

– Hotels and casinos –

Cambodia is one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia and its residents are banned from gambling in casinos.

The Grand Diamond City is one of several casino hotels located along the border between Cambodia and Thailand. Poipet is a popular holiday destination for travelers from the neighboring kingdom, where most gambling is prohibited.

This was the third major fire in recent months at entertainment venues in the region.

In August, a fire destroyed a nightclub in Thailand and killed 26 people. In September, flames at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam claimed 32 lives.

The lack of enforcement of safety standards in the region is a matter of concern, particularly in bars, clubs and other entertainment venues.

A massive fire at a 2009 New Year’s Eve party at Bangkok’s Santika club ended with 67 dead and more than 200 injured.

Santika’s owner spent three years in prison after the fire, which started when fireworks went off while a rock band played on stage.