From: Erkan Pehlivan

There are fires around a Russian military base in the annexed Crimea. Russian kamikaze drones are launching from there towards Ukraine.

Kyiv – On the 2014 annexed by Russia Crimea There are repeated attacks by the Ukrainian army. Satellite images from June 25 and 26 show a fire near Cape Chauda that is spreading further and further. In the area there is an airfield for Russian kamikaze drones, which are used to attack targets in Ukraine. However, it is unclear whether the fire is actually the result of Ukrainian attacks.

“Cause unclear, no drone or missile attacks,” says the photos published on X by Radio Free Europe and Radio LibertyThe satellite images are said to show that the fire spread to buildings on the grounds of a Russian military base.

Ukrainian sources report attack on air force bases

In contrast, the Ukrainian news agency RBCthat Kiev has recently carried out a series of successful attacks on Russian air bases from which drones were launched. Because Ukraine also has modern air defenses, the army of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin can only deploy combat aircraft over Ukraine to a limited extent. This makes the drone bases all the more important for Moscow in the Ukraine war.

However, the attacks on Crimea are likely to reduce Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, British intelligence believes. “It is very likely that these attacks will cause some short-term disruption to Russia’s ability to use drones to attack targets deep inside Ukrainian territory from these sites. There is a realistic possibility that Russia will shift its drone operations to less vulnerable bases, so the impact is likely to be temporary,” quoted as saying. RBC the British Ministry of Defence. “It is likely that Ukraine will exploit its recent successes and continue its UAV counter-campaign to the detriment of Russia.”

The photo shows a military base near Kirovyks in Crimea in July 2023. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Andrei Rubtsov

Ukraine also attacks central Russia with drones

Ukraine has apparently not only attacked Crimea, which was annexed by Russia, with drones, but also regions on Russian territory. According to local authorities, an oil depot in Tambov, central Russia, caught fire in a Ukrainian drone attack.

The attack, several hundred kilometers from the Ukrainian border, occurred early Friday morning, as regional governor Maxim Yegerov announced on the online service Telegram. “A small fire broke out and was contained,” he explained. Accordingly, there were “no casualties.”

Russia speaks of intercepted drones from Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that 25 Ukrainian drones had been “intercepted” during the night. The incident in Tambov was not initially mentioned. In the western Russian region of Bryansk, a drone was shot down, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomas. However, the roof of an administrative building was partially destroyed by falling debris, he explained on Telegram.

Ukraine has been confronted with the Russian offensive for more than two years. It regularly responds with attacks on Russian regions and increasingly targets energy facilities. Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has massively expanded its drone capacity and can thus deliver severe counterattacks against Russia. (erpe/AFP)