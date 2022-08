A fire killed more than 40 people at a Coptic Orthodox church in Egypt. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

At least 41 people died and 45 were injured on Sunday in a fire inside a Coptic Orthodox church in metropolitan Cairo, according to Reuters news agency and several Egyptian media.

During a mass with 5,000 people, according to Reuters, an electrical fire occurred that blocked the entrance to the church, causing a stampede. Most of the dead would be children, according to preliminary information. One of the sources told Reuters that “people ran down the stairs and started falling on each other”. “We heard a bang, sparks and fire coming out the window,” she said.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims, who left this world to be with their Lord, dying in one of his houses of worship,” Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi said in a tweet Sunday morning.