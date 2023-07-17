Fire at Catania airport: flights suspended until 19 July

Panic at Catania airport where, in the night between Sunday 16 and Monday 17 July, a fire broke out which caused the cancellation of all flights and the closure of the Vincenzo Bellini international airport until 2 pm on Wednesday 19 July.

The first call to the fire brigade came around 11.30pm on Sunday 16 July with the situation being described as “delicate and challenging” before the firefighters managed to put out the flames.

Panic among the passengers who hurriedly left the airport: fortunately the fire did not cause injuries but only some slight intoxication due to the smoke and above all much fear among the people who were in the airport.

The fire brigade operations room has confirmed that the fire has been extinguished even though the terminal is still filled with smoke, which is why it will take a few days before it is fully operational again.

“Due to the fire that broke out in the airport – reads the message released via Twitter by the Sac – flight operations are suspended until 2 pm on 19 July. No damage to people has been reported, we thank the firefighters, state bodies, first aid and the airport community for having acted promptly”.