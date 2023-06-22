Estadão Contenti

06/22/2023

The fire generated after an explosion at Braskem’s Greater ABC Petrochemical Complex injured five people and one of them died at the end of the morning of Thursday, the 22nd, according to the most recent information from the companies involved. A petrochemical tank at a Braskem unit in Santo André caught fire around 9 am this Thursday.

Among the injured, two are hospitalized in units in the region and two had minor injuries.

The fire had been brought under control in the morning and the causes were still being investigated by Braskem.

In a statement, the company said that the tank was undergoing maintenance and the emergency brigade at the industrial center was called as soon as the fire started, along with the Fire Department, which continued to control the flames.

All the people who were at the factory were evacuated for safety and the company is in contact with the families of the victims to provide the necessary support.

Tenenge, which provides services to Braskem, explained that a painting activity was taking place at the time of the accident. The five injured are members of the company. “With immense regret, we confirm that unfortunately one of them died at the end of this morning, despite all the efforts made by the medical team on site and at the hospital facility, where the employee was sent with the support of the Fire Department”, he informed. in note.

