Videos posted on social media showed fire and a large cloud of smoke in the unit; shots were heard and Iranian special forces were sent to the region

A fire broke out on Saturday at Evin Prison, in the north of the Iranian capital, Tehran, at a time when the country faces major protests over the death of a young woman for “improper use” of the hijab (Islamic veil).

Videos posted on social media showed fire and a large cloud of smoke at the unit, where political dissidents are held and which is known for its human rights violations. Reports also posted on social media highlighted that shots were heard and Iranian special forces were sent to the region.

State news agency IRNA reported that the “riots and clashes” were caused by a group of inmates in a ward “where bandits and rioters are incarcerated and resulted in a fire in the prison’s clothing store; the unit’s security forces and firefighters put out the fire.”

Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, called for restraint on the part of the Iranian authorities in their response to the riot. “Iran’s notorious Evin Prison is on fire and gunshots have been heard [na região]. It must be something scary. We emphasize that the authorities have a legal obligation to respect and protect the life and well-being of all prisoners,” he wrote on Twitter.

IRNA pointed out that Tehran’s prosecutor “reiterated that the clashes inside Evin prison this Saturday have nothing to do with the recent disturbances in the country.”

Iran has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez who died on September 16 in Tehran after being arrested and beaten by police for “inappropriate use” of the hijab.

The Iranian regime has restricted the internet and has been violently suppressing protests. According to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, more than 200 people have been killed by security forces in these demonstrations.