A fire and huge explosion in Paris, possibly caused by a gas leak, followed by the collapse of a building facade. It happened in the afternoonin the 5th arrondissement, rue Saint-Jacques, near the Pantheon. A large column of smoke has risen from the building while the firefighters continue to operate on the spot. The provisional balance of the explosion speaks of at least 29 injured, of which 4 in serious condition. Two missing looking for each other under the rubble.

“Nothing allows us to determine the origin of the disaster at this point,” explained the Paris prosecutor’s office. However, many witnesses reported having smelled a strong smell of gas before the explosion. Others spoke of work being done on gas pipes in the street in recent days. The prosecution then initiated ainvestigation for negligent injury. The investigation will serve to “determine whether there has been a failure to comply with the rules or individual imprudence”, underlined the Paris prosecutor’s office.

“The operations are still ongoing,” explained the prefect of Paris, Laurent Nunez, during a press conference. Searches are in progress “under the rubble”, added the prefect, speaking of a budget that could change soon. The explosion hit 277 rue Saint Jacques, in the fifth arrondissement, at 4.55 pm inside “a building that houses the American fashion academy, but not only that”. “The explosion immediately started a fire, which is being dealt with by the Paris fire brigade. Two adjacent buildings were evacuated after being destabilized by the blast. The windows exploded.”

FLASH – Aucune information sur d’éventuelles victimes suite à une explosion au gaz dans le Ve arrondissement de #Paris. Le secteur est bouclé. (témoins) pic.twitter.com/z2zCNrk9yg — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) June 21, 2023

“The fire is limited“, the prefect of police then announced, providing an update on the explosion, a disaster that takes place on the eve of an important international summit wanted by President Emmanuel Macron to illustrate the New Global Financial Pact. The summit will bring together over one hundred leaders tomorrow in the French capital of state and government.

As soon as he arrived at the site of the explosion, the Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, spoke – on the basis of “the first analysis of the images from the cameras of the city of Paris – of aexplosion that would have started from the building“.

The building exploded it is also home to an American school, the Paris American Academy. This was announced by Le Parisien. All the windows in the nearby buildings exploded, the newspaper also announced, specifying that the nearby buildings have all been evacuated.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, went to the site of the explosion. The mayor reached the place accompanied by the police. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also arrived at the crash site.