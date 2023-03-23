In a bumpy day, Two mishaps on urban routes in Monterrey and Santa Catarina yesterday left seven people injured, as well as material damage and road chaos for several hours.

CRASH AND BURN

At around 5:50 a.m., a truck from Route 85 La Playa-Villa Olímpica collided with a Stratus car in the ordinary lanes of Avenida Morones Prieto, at the intersection with Ayutla.

Presumably the car was going through Morones Prieto and suddenly tried to get into Ayutla, so it crossed the truck. After the crash, the transport unit overturned and began to catch fire with two passengers and the driver inside.

A taxi driver helped the driver get the women out, and then assisted the driver when the truck caught fire

“I don’t remember how I got out,” said the driver, José de Jesús Ramírez, 32, “I only saw that a taxi stopped and I threw people out the back door and we took them out.” See also They leave 36 neighborhoods of San Nicolás and Monterrey without water

The driver and the women, unofficially identified as Verónica Valle Sandoval, 56, and María Francisca Contreras Guillén, 55, were injured.

Another person was taken to the Section 50 Clinic, but it was not reported who it was. The driver of the car was not located.

The ordinary lanes of Morones Prieto were closed, which generated traffic chaos for two hours.

HE GETS INTO HOUSES

When they were tested brakes of a truck of Route 502 in Colonia Mártires de Cananea, in Santa Catarina, the unit crashed into two houses and three people were injured.

The accident was reported around 2:20 p.m., at the intersection of Ricardo Flores Magón and Manuel M. Diéguez streets.

The driver Ernesto Javier Contreras Medina, 66, suffered a probable fracture in both legs and a hip, and his companion, Crisóforo Gómez Valencia, also suffered a probable leg fracture and skull injury.