Fire | An apartment building was destroyed in a fire in Suurmetsä, Helsinki – one to the hospital

The person in the apartment got out on their own, but suffered burns.

Helsinki the rescue service was alerted on Friday evening at 23:12 about a medium-sized fire on Mätästie in Suurmetsä. Six units of the rescue service were called to the scene.

An apartment building burned down near the center of Jakomäki, which was eventually completely destroyed by the fire. Firefighter on duty Juuso Punnonen says that the living quarters of the apartment burned down badly.

“It has been destroyed in such a way that the living room has burned completely,” says Punnonen.

There was one person inside the apartment who was injured in the fire and was taken to the hospital.

“He got out of there on his own. He inhaled smoke and got burns and went to the hospital,” says the fire chief.

“I can’t say the severity of the injury, but the person was alive and got out on his own.”

According to the fire marshal, the apartment was destroyed to an uninhabitable condition.

Fire did not have time to spread to the rest of the apartment building, but the apartments located in the same building suffered from smoke damage. The rescue service ventilated the premises at night.

“Each apartment has a different amount of smoke damage, but ventilation helps them.”

According to the fire chief, the cause of the fire is still unknown. The police are investigating.