Fire | An apartment building is on fire in Vuosaari, Helsinki – Smoke is spreading to nearby areas

The apartment fire has been extinguished, but the extinguishing of the roof structure continues. Residents of the nearby area are advised to close windows and ventilation.

Helsinki There is a residential apartment fire in Vuosaari on Kivisaarentie, the city of Helsinki's rescue service reported on message service X after two in the afternoon.

According to the rescue service, seven rescue units and four first aid units, as well as the social and emergency services and the Helsinki police, were called to the site.

At half past three in the afternoon, the rescue service announced that the fire that broke out in the apartment has been extinguished, but the fire has spread to the roof structures.

“Extinguishing the roof structure is still ongoing in Vuosaari,” the rescue service wrote in X at three in the afternoon.

Smoke from the fire is still spreading over a wide area. The rescue service urges the residents of the area to close the windows and ventilation in their own apartment.

The Helsinki rescue service tells HS that it will inform about the matter via message service X while the situation is still ongoing.

The news is updated.