Fire alarms | Alarm at mine manufacturer Forcit’s factory in Hanko – “There is no danger of explosion”

The rescue service was alerted to a fire at the premises of the explosives manufacturer Forcit. According to Forcit, it’s about smoke formation in support mode.

Emergency services received an alarm on Friday morning a little after eight o’clock about a fire on Forcitintie in Hanko.

The situation center of the rescue service of Länsi Uusimaa confirms that it is an alarm at the premises of the explosives manufacturer Forcit. Forcit manufactures mines and dynamite, among other things.

According to the rescue service, the alarm is in premises where there are no explosives. From nine in the morning it seemed that there was no fire at the site, but only smoke.

Forcit managing director Joakim Westerlund says that it is smoke formation in the support space, i.e. not in the production space.

“This is not a fire. There is no danger of explosion.”

A little before nine in the morning, the rescue service was there to investigate the situation. An investigation and smoke ventilation were carried out at the site.

