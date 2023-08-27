Fire alarms | A major fire alarm at the Radisson Blu Royal hotel in Helsinki – the cause was a blown fluorescent tube

The reason for the fire alarm remained unclear to the rescue service. The fire marshal on duty suspects that the alarm may have been caused by a broken lamp.

in Helsinki At the Radisson Blu Royal hotel on Runeberginkatu, there was an alarm about a medium-sized building fire on Saturday evening.

The alarm came at around 9:30 in the evening. Initially, the alarm was reported as a major one, and according to initial information, 16 emergency services units were sent to the scene.

Firefighter on duty Petri Korhonen tells HS that the reason for the alarm at the hotel was not completely clear at first, even though the smell of a burnt cart could be felt in the air.

The rescue service of the city of Helsinki said later in the evening message service in X (former Twitter) that finally the cause of the alarm was revealed to be a fluorescent tube blowing out.

There was no actual fire, but smoke had spread to the ceiling of the hotel corridor.

According to Korhonen, the operation attracted attention mostly from bystanders, but the situation did not cause any disturbance to the hotel guests.

of the United States president Joe Biden stayed at the Radisson Blu Royal hotel in Kamppi during his visit to Finland in July.