New fires have broken out in resort towns in Greece, as well as near Athens. The situation is particularly serious in the north east of the country. Around the port of Alecandroupolis, residents tried to put out the flames to save their homes. The city hospital and several neighborhoods were evacuated. Also affected by the fires are the islands of Euboea, Kythinos, Ithaca and Kefalonia and near the port of Kavala. In Aspropyrogos, 15 kilometers from Athens, helicopters and fire engines were deployed.

Read also

There is no vegetation in the area but heaps of rubbish and landfills that have caught fire. Pillars of smoke can be seen from the center of Athens. The largest fire hit the Dadia Park on the border with Turkey, where forts prevent the flames from being put out. A migrant died suffocated by the smoke. The park is used as a stopping point for migrants trying to reach Greece from Turkey. The region of Boeotia, west of Athens, has been burning since Sunday. Yesterday a shepherd died while trying to save his pastures.