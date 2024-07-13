A drone caused a fire in an oil depot in the Rostov region of southern Russia on Saturday, hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

“After the drone attack, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Tsimlyansky region,” Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said on his Telegram account, adding that “according to preliminary data, there were no deaths or injuries.”

He added that the fire was extinguished.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of four drones over Russian territory, two of them in the Rostov region, a third in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border, and a fourth in the Kursk region, north of the border with Ukraine, without commenting on the fire in the oil depot.

From time to time, Ukraine launches drone strikes deep inside Russian territory, particularly targeting energy facilities.

Rostov has been subjected to shelling since the start of the current Ukrainian crisis. A fire broke out on Tuesday at a power substation in the region after “dozens” of drones were launched overnight into the area, according to Governor Golubev.

“As a result of an air strike in the Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky district, two transformers at an electricity substation caught fire,” Golubev wrote on Telegram at the time.