A fire has hit the Torre Barcelona, ​​an office building on Avenida Diagonal in the Catalan capital, this morning, causing no casualties or injuries but causing significant damage to several floors of the building, which houses, among others, companies from the Godó Group.

Barcelona firefighters extinguished the fire at 3.30am, but the damage continued throughout the night and the building remains evacuated this morning. According to sources from Barcelona City Council, the fire occurred on the 20th floor and, after receiving a warning, up to 17 firefighting units were dispatched to the building.

The Barcelona Tower, also known as the Godó Tower, houses the companies of this communication group, including the newspaper The Vanguard and the Rac1 radio station. The radio broadcasts have continued in a precarious manner throughout the night and this morning it is broadcasting its programmes from a nearby hotel.

Traffic on Avenida Diagonal is still affected this morning. At first, traffic was only allowed on the central section of the road, as the side sections were occupied by emergency services.

