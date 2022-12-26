Querétaro,. Queretaro. – A strong fire was recorded during the night of December 24 and early morning of December 25 in the Metropolitan Area of Querétaro, where property damage was reported in at least four commercial premises, without to register some loss of life

According to the information, it was the residents of the Insurgentes neighborhood in the capital of Queretaro who noticed the start of the fire, for which reason They called the emergency number 911so that, after a few moments, personnel from the heroic fire brigade will arrive.

Upon arrival, firefighters began to put out the fire that it had already spread to three other locationscausing economic losses to the owners, in addition to a living that was also affected by the flames.

After the work that was registered by the rescue teams, the fire was controlledwithout registering people with any fatal affectation or injuries from the fire, after the actions of Civil Protection and firefighters.

The Queretaro rescue authorities called on the population to take precautions and avoid fires that, in addition to endangering people, result in economic losses.

It should be noted that in the December seasons accidents in homes or private propertiestherefore, society is asked to increase the precautions and avoid leaving connections or connected devices that could lead to fires.

Likewise, it is requested to keep minors under surveillance at all times, as they may be vulnerable to suffering domestic accidents.